All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 24226 100th Pl. S.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
24226 100th Pl. S.E.
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

24226 100th Pl. S.E.

24226 100th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24226 100th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Pending Comfortable Two Story Home Kent East Hill - Well Maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located Kent's East Hill. All four bedrooms upstairs. Main floor features front room with angled ceilings, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back-splash, new laminate flooring. Backyard off of kitchen offers spacious deck and mature terraced landscape. Utility room on main floor has a full sized washer and dryer. Master bedroom upstairs is generously sized with private master bath. Three smaller bedrooms on same floor.
Two car attached garage.
This property is minutes from Kent Station, mass transit and freeway access.
Sorry No pets. No smoking
Please do not apply for this property until you have seen the inside.
Call Jackie Kleeabuer 206-418-8863 for appointment to Tour.
Application fee of $40.00 per person over the age of 18
To move in we require first months rent, and a refundable security deposit of $2,500.00.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5359814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24226 100th Pl. S.E. have any available units?
24226 100th Pl. S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 24226 100th Pl. S.E. have?
Some of 24226 100th Pl. S.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24226 100th Pl. S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
24226 100th Pl. S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24226 100th Pl. S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 24226 100th Pl. S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 24226 100th Pl. S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 24226 100th Pl. S.E. offers parking.
Does 24226 100th Pl. S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24226 100th Pl. S.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24226 100th Pl. S.E. have a pool?
No, 24226 100th Pl. S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 24226 100th Pl. S.E. have accessible units?
No, 24226 100th Pl. S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 24226 100th Pl. S.E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24226 100th Pl. S.E. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College