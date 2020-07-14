Amenities
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!
Welcome home to a lovely rural setting, snug in the middle of the fabulous Puget Sound Area! With Mt. Rainier as an exhilarating back drop and our natural wooded, hilly landscape, Kently Pointe truly inspires relaxation and comfort. Here you'll feel a world apart. Nestled within a quiet residential neighborhood, overlooking Kent valley, you are still only Two minutes from I-5 and 167, centrally located within easy access to everything. Location, convenience, comfort, style, and service—it's all here at Kently Pointe. Call, email, or stop by today. Our friendly staff will be at your service!
This community does not accept portable screening criteria.