Kent, WA
Kently Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Kently Pointe

4724 S 272nd St · (206) 339-9496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA 98032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E201 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,266

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit D103 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,301

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit K104 · Avail. now

$1,301

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q103 · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit J203 · Avail. now

$1,544

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit L202 · Avail. now

$1,544

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kently Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
elevator
garage
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
sauna
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Welcome home to a lovely rural setting, snug in the middle of the fabulous Puget Sound Area! With Mt. Rainier as an exhilarating back drop and our natural wooded, hilly landscape, Kently Pointe truly inspires relaxation and comfort. Here you'll feel a world apart. Nestled within a quiet residential neighborhood, overlooking Kent valley, you are still only Two minutes from I-5 and 167, centrally located within easy access to everything. Location, convenience, comfort, style, and service—it's all here at Kently Pointe. Call, email, or stop by today. Our friendly staff will be at your service!

This community does not accept portable screening criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225 per pet
fee: $225 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $50/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kently Pointe have any available units?
Kently Pointe has 10 units available starting at $1,266 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does Kently Pointe have?
Some of Kently Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kently Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Kently Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kently Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Kently Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Kently Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Kently Pointe offers parking.
Does Kently Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kently Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kently Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Kently Pointe has a pool.
Does Kently Pointe have accessible units?
No, Kently Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Kently Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kently Pointe has units with dishwashers.
