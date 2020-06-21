22628 106th Avenue Southeast

Amenities

This house is not listed for rent on Craigslist.



Accepting Section 8 Vouchers.



Single Family home on a Large 16,728 Sq Ft lot. Located on the East Hill of Kent close to everything you could ever need and just a short drive to the sounder station. Brand new roof, carpet and flooring. This home has 5 beds, 2 baths, large kitchen and a large living space. There is lots of room for outdoor activities in the yard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.