Kent, WA
22628 106th Avenue Southeast
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:44 PM

22628 106th Avenue Southeast

22628 106th Avenue Southeast · (425) 528-1055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22628 106th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,140

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This house is not listed for rent on Craigslist.

Accepting Section 8 Vouchers.

Single Family home on a Large 16,728 Sq Ft lot. Located on the East Hill of Kent close to everything you could ever need and just a short drive to the sounder station. Brand new roof, carpet and flooring. This home has 5 beds, 2 baths, large kitchen and a large living space. There is lots of room for outdoor activities in the yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22628 106th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
22628 106th Avenue Southeast has a unit available for $3,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 22628 106th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
22628 106th Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22628 106th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 22628 106th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 22628 106th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 22628 106th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 22628 106th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22628 106th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22628 106th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 22628 106th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 22628 106th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 22628 106th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 22628 106th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 22628 106th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22628 106th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 22628 106th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
