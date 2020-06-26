All apartments in Kent
21618 46th Pl S
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

21618 46th Pl S

21618 46th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

21618 46th Place South, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
This beautiful home will simply knock your socks off! But before we get inside, let's talk about it's great location. At the end of a long cul-de-sac you will have low traffic and lots of play area. Plus it is close to everything -- I-5, Hwy. 167, I-405, shopping, all of it. This house is on the west side of the Kent valley and close to so many businesses, yet wonderfully residential and private.

Walk in the front door and you will simply stunned by the 20' atrium entry and the hardwood floors. Some very tasteful wallpaper accents the painted walls nicely. A small, formal living room just off the entry could also be used to greet business guests. A formal dining room lies in front of the kitchen.

The kitchen and family room are in the back of the house where it is quiet and private. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, and downlights to give it that sparkle. An island separates the kitchen from the large family room, but keeps the chef in the conversation. Appliances include: fridge with water/ice, gas range, over-range microwave, dishwasher, and double-basin stainless sink w/ pullout sprayer. The pantry augments the ton of wood cabinetry in the kitchen.

An informal eating area is at the far end of the kitchen where you can look out over the mature landscaping in the fully-fenced yard, or Mt. Rainier in the distance. Lots of windows keep the spaces light and airy. A large patio in the backyard will be great for BBQing and entertaining.

Upstairs you will continue to be impressed with the spaciousness of the 10' ceilings. The master bedroom at the top of the stairs is larger than some apartments! It will easily fit a king-size bed AND have room left over for a sitting area or exercise/yoga area. The 5-piece master bath includes a soaking tub, oversize shower, soaking tub, and a long, continuous vanity with double sinks and a huge mirror. Off the bath is a long, walk-in closet that will fit all of your clothes and shoes!

At the top of the stairs is a small alcove that is currently used as an office, but could serve any number of other uses, including a play area. Down the hall are two more good-sized bedrooms, both served by another 5-piece bath full tub and double sinks. A large laundry room has full-size, stackable washer and dryer along with an armoire for storing clothes and supplies.

Back downstairs you will find a 4th bedroom which can serve as a guest bedroom, or a bedroom for someone not liking stairs. Next to this bedroom is the third (guest) bathroom. But instead of being a half-bath "powder room", this bath is a full 3/4 bath to serve the 4th bedroom.

Other amenities: double car garage w/ automatic openers; designer shades on windows; automatic irrigation; nearby park; cable ready; gas fireplace in dining room; HOA.

Terms: 10-month lease; $2,300 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking inside. No pets. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21618 46th Pl S have any available units?
21618 46th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21618 46th Pl S have?
Some of 21618 46th Pl S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21618 46th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
21618 46th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21618 46th Pl S pet-friendly?
No, 21618 46th Pl S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 21618 46th Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 21618 46th Pl S offers parking.
Does 21618 46th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21618 46th Pl S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21618 46th Pl S have a pool?
No, 21618 46th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 21618 46th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 21618 46th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 21618 46th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21618 46th Pl S has units with dishwashers.
