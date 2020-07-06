10847 SE 192nd Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Upon entry, discover a spacious living room with hardwood floors that flows through to dining nook and galley kitchen with access to deck and back yard area. Just off dining is the over sized bonus/family room area with fresh new carpet- perfect for entertaining or could make a 4th bedroom as well! Three well sized bedrooms and 1 bath complete this sweet home! Note- a fireplace in living room is a great focal point for room but is not operable.

Great location for the this Mid-Century home located on a gracious 14,766 SF lot. Located in Benson Hill, just minutes from Petrovitsky and shopping all around. Sited well off-street homes offers plenty of yard space, with a fully fenced back yard, large driveway and parking area & detached 2 car garage/shop.