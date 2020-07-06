All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
10847 SE 192nd Street - 1
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

10847 SE 192nd Street - 1

10847 Southeast 192nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10847 Southeast 192nd Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upon entry, discover a spacious living room with hardwood floors that flows through to dining nook and galley kitchen with access to deck and back yard area. Just off dining is the over sized bonus/family room area with fresh new carpet- perfect for entertaining or could make a 4th bedroom as well! Three well sized bedrooms and 1 bath complete this sweet home! Note- a fireplace in living room is a great focal point for room but is not operable.
Great location for the this Mid-Century home located on a gracious 14,766 SF lot. Located in Benson Hill, just minutes from Petrovitsky and shopping all around. Sited well off-street homes offers plenty of yard space, with a fully fenced back yard, large driveway and parking area & detached 2 car garage/shop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 have any available units?
10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 have?
Some of 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10847 SE 192nd Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College