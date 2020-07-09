Rent Calculator
Last updated May 11 2019 at 7:05 AM
10718 Se 238th St
10718 Southeast 238th Street
No Longer Available
Location
10718 Southeast 238th Street, Kent, WA 98031
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Two bedrooms one and a half bath
Walking distance to shopping center
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10718 Se 238th St have any available units?
10718 Se 238th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kent, WA
.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kent Rent Report
.
Is 10718 Se 238th St currently offering any rent specials?
10718 Se 238th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10718 Se 238th St pet-friendly?
No, 10718 Se 238th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kent
.
Does 10718 Se 238th St offer parking?
No, 10718 Se 238th St does not offer parking.
Does 10718 Se 238th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10718 Se 238th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10718 Se 238th St have a pool?
No, 10718 Se 238th St does not have a pool.
Does 10718 Se 238th St have accessible units?
No, 10718 Se 238th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10718 Se 238th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10718 Se 238th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10718 Se 238th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10718 Se 238th St does not have units with air conditioning.
