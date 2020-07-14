Fultons Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool package receiving on-site laundry hot tub

Welcome to Fulton’s Crossing Apartments, a charming community offering a wonderful selection of apartments in Everett, WA. One and two-bedroom floor plans are waiting for you to move in and enjoy the array of amenities that complete your living experience. Not to mention the unbeatable location that connects you to the city’s best. Pets allowed!



Easy commute to Seattle and everywhere else. Our ideal address right off SE Everett Mall Way puts you minutes away from restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and more. The quick access to 3rd Ave SE and I-5 leads you straight to Boeing, Paine Field, Silver Lake, and Everett Mall. You can reach Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Walter Hall Golf Course in just 10 minutes as well as Panera Bread, Starbucks, and Than Brothers in 5.



Unwind by the swimming pool and more. Coming home will be the highlight of your day, especially with such attractive amenities ready to brighten your mood. Apart from the refreshing swimming pool, you get to enjoy a mod