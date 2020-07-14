All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Fultons Crossing

120 SE Everett Mall Way · (425) 230-3087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C0412 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit C1036 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit C1018 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit L0335 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit C0238 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit C0623 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fultons Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
on-site laundry
hot tub
Welcome to Fulton’s Crossing Apartments, a charming community offering a wonderful selection of apartments in Everett, WA. One and two-bedroom floor plans are waiting for you to move in and enjoy the array of amenities that complete your living experience. Not to mention the unbeatable location that connects you to the city’s best. Pets allowed!

Easy commute to Seattle and everywhere else. Our ideal address right off SE Everett Mall Way puts you minutes away from restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and more. The quick access to 3rd Ave SE and I-5 leads you straight to Boeing, Paine Field, Silver Lake, and Everett Mall. You can reach Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Walter Hall Golf Course in just 10 minutes as well as Panera Bread, Starbucks, and Than Brothers in 5.

Unwind by the swimming pool and more. Coming home will be the highlight of your day, especially with such attractive amenities ready to brighten your mood. Apart from the refreshing swimming pool, you get to enjoy a mod

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (first pet), $300 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $30/month (second pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fultons Crossing have any available units?
Fultons Crossing has 23 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Fultons Crossing have?
Some of Fultons Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fultons Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Fultons Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fultons Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Fultons Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Fultons Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Fultons Crossing offers parking.
Does Fultons Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fultons Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fultons Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Fultons Crossing has a pool.
Does Fultons Crossing have accessible units?
No, Fultons Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Fultons Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fultons Crossing has units with dishwashers.
