oak harbor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:47 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Oak Harbor, WA📍
1638 SW Ulysses St
1638 Southwest Ulysses Street, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1976 sqft
1638 SW Ulysses St Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House in Fireside - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1328 Falls Creek Loop #201
1328 Northwest Falls Creek Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
(P067) Great 2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer! - This 2 bedroom / 1 bath unit features separate dining area, open kitchen with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher; electric heat, 2 parking spaces, and a separate laundry room with washer & dryer.
1481 NW Almond Loop
1481 Northwest Almond Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1546 sqft
1481 NW Almond Loop Available 08/05/20 3br/2.5ba - Well Maintained Home in Nice Neighborhood - Located in Oak Harbor's Cherry Hill Subdivision, this well maintained 3 bedroom 2.
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301
1640 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
981 sqft
Application PENDING! (P638) Top Floor Condo with Private Deck! - Application Pending! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.75 bath on 3rd floor features spacious living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
960 SW Erie
960 Southwest Erie Street, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2144 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Oak Harbor - 4 bedroom recently updated home with partial water views and fully-fenced corner lot. 2 wood burning fireplaces and ductless mini-split furnace/AC units.
300 N Oak Harbor St B301
300 North Oak Harbor Street, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
300 N Oak Harbor St B301 Available 06/26/20 2 Bed + Den/Office (3rd bedroom?) 2 Bath Condo W/S/G Included - Roomy & immaculately kept 2 bedroom + den/office with 2 full baths plus washer/dryer hookups.
790 Hiyu Drive
790 Northwest Hiyu Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1554 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - Welcome home to this freshly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage. Brand new vinyl throughout, new countertops, new appliances and more. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
471 SW 10th Avenue
471 SW 10th Ave, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1639 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Centrally Located in Oak Harbor! - This great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is located close to everything you will need here in Oak Harbor.
1384 NW Falls Creek Loop, #102
1384 Northwest Falls Creek Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
(P296) Modern 2 Bedroom Apartment! - 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment located close to NAS Whidbey. Unit includes stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
1188 SE Pioneer #101
1188 Southeast Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
787 sqft
1188 SE Pioneer #101 Available 06/19/20 Fully-Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo - Comfortably decorated, fully-furnished 1 bedroom Condo. Located in the heart of town just a short walk to the beach and in the middle of all that happens downtown.
730 SE 8th St A201
730 Southeast 8th Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
730 SE 8th St A201 Available 07/06/20 730 SE 8th Ave. A201 - 900 Sq.
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop
2555 South West Navigator Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1436 sqft
2555 Southwest Navigator Loop Available 07/20/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! 3-Car Garage Attached! - This home boasts a large 3 car garage attached which has 3 bedroom 2.
140 Melrose Street
140 NE Melrose Dr, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1655 sqft
140 Melrose Street Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Rose Hill Community! Groups Allowed! - Check out this beautiful Town home in the Rose Hill community. Close to NAS Whidbey, shopping and transit.
1477 NW Outrigger Loop
1477 Northwest Outrigger Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1815 sqft
1477 NW Outrigger Loop Available 07/03/20 4 Bed/2.
1700 SW Mulberry Place A301
1700 Southwest Mulberry Place, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
961 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Built in 2006 this home still looks brand new. Kitchen has updated matching stainless steel appliances, along with plenty of counter and cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Harbor
3405 SW Fairway Point Drive
3405 SW Fairway Point Dr, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2217 sqft
3405 SW Fairway Point Drive Available 06/19/20 3 Bed 2/5 Bath Home - Three bedroom home in desirable neighborhood of Fairway Point. Amenities include: 3 bedrooms, 2.
1813 SW Cooper Way
1813 SW Cooper Way, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1489 sqft
1813 SW Cooper Way Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home, Small Pet Friendly - Fantastic 3 bedroom home in a developing neighborhood! Cozy up to the lovely gas fireplace located in the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Harbor
1131 Forest Glen Rd.
1131 Forest Glen Road, Island County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with garage, close to the beach! Small Dog Friendly! - Check out this 4 bedroom house in Penn Cove that is just a couple blocks to the beach.
632 W. Quail Ridge Place
632 Quail Ridge Pl, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Application Approved!! (P127) Spacious 3 Bedroom Home Close to Deception Pass! - Application Approved!! This 3 bedroom / 1.75 bath home is situated on cul-de-sac and located minutes from Deception Pass park.
661 Littlerock Court
661 Littlerock Court, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
661 Littlerock Court Available 07/06/20 661 Littlerock Ct. - Approx. 1194 Sq. Ft.
2172 Cove Drive
2172 Cove Drive, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1032 sqft
2172 Cove Drive Available 07/06/20 Waterfront Living!!! - This view is an absolute must see! If you got any closer, you'd be swimming. Check out this great two bedroom house with two car detached garage. Bathroom was fully remodeled and is beautiful.
876 Walker Ave.
876 Walker Avenue, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1527 sqft
876 Walker Ave. Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom Rambler close to Penn Cove - Great Penn Cove rambler! It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, large back yard with fruit trees (not fenced) and more. Big family room with propane fireplace, formal living room.
1990 W Copse Lonnin
1990 Copse Lonnin Pl, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1388 sqft
1990 Copse Lonin - Approx 1388 Sq ft. 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom two story single family home. Kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/ range and dishwasher. Living Room and Dining Room. No pets.
4326 Hamilton Drive
4326 Hamilton Drive, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oak Harbor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Harbor area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Western Washington University, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
