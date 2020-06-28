9423 3rd Ave SE

Amenities
3 BD house for rent in a quiet and convenient neighborhood in Everett - A relatively new house built in 2015 in a quiet and convenient neighborhood in Everett
Main features:
- Approx. 2024 Sqft living space with new floor through out and brand new refrigerator
- 1st floor:
living room (~16'x11'), kitchen w granite counter and stainless steel appliances, entrance/waiting room (~16'x11'),
1/2 bath, dining room (~12'x10")
- 2nd floor:
1 master BR (~15'x13') w Full BA and walk-in closet (~12'x6'), 1 large office den/entertaining room (~15'x10')
2 BR (~10'x9' each), 1 full BA
- washer and dryer in unit
- 2 car garage and large back yard
Other features:
- 10 min to Boeing.
- easy access to both I5, RT99 and RT526
- 20 min to Mukilteo ferry and Seattle Premium Outlet
- 15 min to Alderwood mall
1st + deposit + last month gets you in with good credit.
no pet
Offered by WPI Real Estate.
For more information please call 206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: rliang@wpirealestate.com.
(RLNE5033602)