9423 3rd Ave SE

3 BD house for rent in a quiet and convenient neighborhood in Everett - A relatively new house built in 2015 in a quiet and convenient neighborhood in Everett



Main features:

- Approx. 2024 Sqft living space with new floor through out and brand new refrigerator

- 1st floor:

living room (~16'x11'), kitchen w granite counter and stainless steel appliances, entrance/waiting room (~16'x11'),

1/2 bath, dining room (~12'x10")

- 2nd floor:

1 master BR (~15'x13') w Full BA and walk-in closet (~12'x6'), 1 large office den/entertaining room (~15'x10')

2 BR (~10'x9' each), 1 full BA

- washer and dryer in unit

- 2 car garage and large back yard



Other features:

- 10 min to Boeing.

- easy access to both I5, RT99 and RT526

- 20 min to Mukilteo ferry and Seattle Premium Outlet

- 15 min to Alderwood mall



1st + deposit + last month gets you in with good credit.



no pet



Offered by WPI Real Estate.



For more information please call 206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: rliang@wpirealestate.com.



(RLNE5033602)