Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

9423 3rd Ave SE

9423 3rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

9423 3rd Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BD house for rent in a quiet and convenient neighborhood in Everett - A relatively new house built in 2015 in a quiet and convenient neighborhood in Everett

Main features:
- Approx. 2024 Sqft living space with new floor through out and brand new refrigerator
- 1st floor:
living room (~16'x11'), kitchen w granite counter and stainless steel appliances, entrance/waiting room (~16'x11'),
1/2 bath, dining room (~12'x10")
- 2nd floor:
1 master BR (~15'x13') w Full BA and walk-in closet (~12'x6'), 1 large office den/entertaining room (~15'x10')
2 BR (~10'x9' each), 1 full BA
- washer and dryer in unit
- 2 car garage and large back yard

Other features:
- 10 min to Boeing.
- easy access to both I5, RT99 and RT526
- 20 min to Mukilteo ferry and Seattle Premium Outlet
- 15 min to Alderwood mall

1st + deposit + last month gets you in with good credit.

no pet

Offered by WPI Real Estate.

For more information please call 206-522-8127 ext 145 or email: rliang@wpirealestate.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 3rd Ave SE have any available units?
9423 3rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 9423 3rd Ave SE have?
Some of 9423 3rd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 3rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
9423 3rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 3rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 9423 3rd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 9423 3rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 9423 3rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 9423 3rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9423 3rd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 3rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 9423 3rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 9423 3rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 9423 3rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 3rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9423 3rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
