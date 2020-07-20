All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 921 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
921 Grand Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

921 Grand Ave

921 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

921 Grand Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
921 Grand Ave Available 05/01/19 Charming remodeled home built in 1920 with a peek-a-boo view of the water- FOR RENT - Remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, high end appliances in kitchen include Wolf gas cook top, stove/oven with warming drawer. Gas furnace and fireplace, also a wood burning fireplace. Balcony off of master with peek-a-boo view of water. Composite/Trex deck off kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement provides ample storage. Beautifully landscaped yard, over sized 2 car garage off alley.

First+last+security deposit. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 1-year minimum lease. Email us today to come see this beautiful home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3653183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Grand Ave have any available units?
921 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Grand Ave have?
Some of 921 Grand Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
921 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 921 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 921 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 921 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 921 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 921 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 921 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 921 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW
Everett, WA 98204
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave
Everett, WA 98201

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Places
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College