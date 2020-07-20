Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Holly Gardens 2nd floor, #205, 542 sq. ft, 1 BR/1BA, 1984 condo with long deck overlooking park-like setting. There is a remodeled kitchen and bath, stack-able washer and dryer, new bedroom carpet, and hardwood-type flooring in common areas. There is a coat and pantry closet at front entry. The bedroom is 11 x 14 ft. with a nice sized closet. The bathroom has a full bath and vanity with mirror. Tenants responsible for own cable and wi-fi, electrical and abiding of HOA Rules and Regulations. Heat is electrical EBB. No Pets or Smoking on premises.



Terms: 12-month lease term, Full Month's Rent, $800 Security Deposit, and $43-65 Application Fee for all over 18 years old. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. Please contact Joanna, Property Manager, at 425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250x1001 for access and application process.



The address is 8911 Holly Drive, #205, Everett, 98208-1829, located near Evergreen Way. Convenient location near public transit, Hwy 99, I-5, Everett Mall, Fred Meyer, Boeing, and local amenities. northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria