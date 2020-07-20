All apartments in Everett
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:59 PM

8911 Holly Drive

8911 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8911 Holly Drive, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Amenities

Holly Gardens 2nd floor, #205, 542 sq. ft, 1 BR/1BA, 1984 condo with long deck overlooking park-like setting. There is a remodeled kitchen and bath, stack-able washer and dryer, new bedroom carpet, and hardwood-type flooring in common areas. There is a coat and pantry closet at front entry. The bedroom is 11 x 14 ft. with a nice sized closet. The bathroom has a full bath and vanity with mirror. Tenants responsible for own cable and wi-fi, electrical and abiding of HOA Rules and Regulations. Heat is electrical EBB. No Pets or Smoking on premises.

Terms: 12-month lease term, Full Month's Rent, $800 Security Deposit, and $43-65 Application Fee for all over 18 years old. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. Please contact Joanna, Property Manager, at 425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250x1001 for access and application process.

The address is 8911 Holly Drive, #205, Everett, 98208-1829, located near Evergreen Way. Convenient location near public transit, Hwy 99, I-5, Everett Mall, Fred Meyer, Boeing, and local amenities. northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 Holly Drive have any available units?
8911 Holly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 8911 Holly Drive have?
Some of 8911 Holly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8911 Holly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8911 Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 8911 Holly Drive offer parking?
No, 8911 Holly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8911 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8911 Holly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 8911 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8911 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 8911 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8911 Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
