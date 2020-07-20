820 Hoyt Ave

Amenities

North Everett 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Elegant beautiful home in great neighborhood - This is a wonderful elegant house in a great neighborhood of North Everett. Great location, close to hospital, not far from the marina and great parks. House is newly updated, but has many of the original great features. Hardwood floors, tile floors in bathrooms. Great attention to detail in all aspects. Main level has beautiful new kitchen with butler's pantry, open dining room, living room, powder room and seating area. Upstairs has master bedroom, main bath and 2 addition bedrooms. All bathrooms are new, and beautifully finished. The basement is finished, and would make a great hobby or play area. There is a large workshop on the back of the house, and also a very large detached 2 car garage, with power. off street parking in the back. Lots of space for storage. This house has so many great features and charm, you will love it.



Pets may be allowed, with deposit, based on type of pet, size, training and disposition - -feel free to call to discuss. This is a no-smoking home -- no smoking or vaping of any kind will be allowed inside the home.



Call for more info - Phil 425-802-1308



(RLNE4868636)