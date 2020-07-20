All apartments in Everett
Everett, WA
820 Hoyt Ave
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:09 PM

820 Hoyt Ave

820 Hoyt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Everett 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Elegant beautiful home in great neighborhood - This is a wonderful elegant house in a great neighborhood of North Everett. Great location, close to hospital, not far from the marina and great parks. House is newly updated, but has many of the original great features. Hardwood floors, tile floors in bathrooms. Great attention to detail in all aspects. Main level has beautiful new kitchen with butler's pantry, open dining room, living room, powder room and seating area. Upstairs has master bedroom, main bath and 2 addition bedrooms. All bathrooms are new, and beautifully finished. The basement is finished, and would make a great hobby or play area. There is a large workshop on the back of the house, and also a very large detached 2 car garage, with power. off street parking in the back. Lots of space for storage. This house has so many great features and charm, you will love it.

Pets may be allowed, with deposit, based on type of pet, size, training and disposition - -feel free to call to discuss. This is a no-smoking home -- no smoking or vaping of any kind will be allowed inside the home.

Call for more info - Phil 425-802-1308

(RLNE4868636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Hoyt Ave have any available units?
820 Hoyt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Hoyt Ave have?
Some of 820 Hoyt Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Hoyt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 Hoyt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Hoyt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Hoyt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 820 Hoyt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 820 Hoyt Ave offers parking.
Does 820 Hoyt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Hoyt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Hoyt Ave have a pool?
No, 820 Hoyt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 Hoyt Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 Hoyt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Hoyt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Hoyt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
