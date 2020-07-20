All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

7302 2nd Dr SE

7302 2nd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7302 2nd Drive Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in a nice quiet cul-de-sac that's warm and welcoming. This two story house has it all! Large living area with hard wood floors, nice kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops, plush carpet, accented painted interior, tile flooring in all bathrooms. Washer and dryer in their own laundry room. Attached two car garage. The three bedrooms have not been spared one bit! They are spacious and with each having their own closets, you've got room for it all. With the deck and retaining wall you'll want to entertain your guests! Give us a call, this one is a must see! See listing at www.WhiteClover.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 2nd Dr SE have any available units?
7302 2nd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7302 2nd Dr SE have?
Some of 7302 2nd Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 2nd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
7302 2nd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 2nd Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 7302 2nd Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 7302 2nd Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 7302 2nd Dr SE offers parking.
Does 7302 2nd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7302 2nd Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 2nd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 7302 2nd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 7302 2nd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 7302 2nd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 2nd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 2nd Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
