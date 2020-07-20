7302 2nd Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located in a nice quiet cul-de-sac that's warm and welcoming. This two story house has it all! Large living area with hard wood floors, nice kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops, plush carpet, accented painted interior, tile flooring in all bathrooms. Washer and dryer in their own laundry room. Attached two car garage. The three bedrooms have not been spared one bit! They are spacious and with each having their own closets, you've got room for it all. With the deck and retaining wall you'll want to entertain your guests! Give us a call, this one is a must see! See listing at www.WhiteClover.org