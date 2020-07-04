7109 Rainier Dr

Amenities

BRAND NEW HOME. Never lived in 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath (includes mstr bath), 2 Car attached garage - Brand new home!!! This sparkling clean, freshly built new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, tankless water heater. Private attached master bathroom to master bedroom. Private deck off main level living area. Elegant urban finishes w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz, subway tile, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and security system (tenant must set up their own account if they want it). Full size washer and dryer. Great location being minutes to Boeing, Paine Field airport, I-5, Hwy 99, Bus stops, shopping, restaurants and downtown Everett.



LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Pets are conditionally approved. Non smoking property. This is an online rent payment property. All payments including rent and deposit must be paid through tenant portal. Checks and cash are not accepted. Renters insurance required. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.



(RLNE5697441)