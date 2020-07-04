All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

7109 Rainier Dr

7109 Rainier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Rainier Drive, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME. Never lived in 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath (includes mstr bath), 2 Car attached garage - Brand new home!!! This sparkling clean, freshly built new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, tankless water heater. Private attached master bathroom to master bedroom. Private deck off main level living area. Elegant urban finishes w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz, subway tile, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace and security system (tenant must set up their own account if they want it). Full size washer and dryer. Great location being minutes to Boeing, Paine Field airport, I-5, Hwy 99, Bus stops, shopping, restaurants and downtown Everett.

LEASE REQUIREMENTS:
Pets are conditionally approved. Non smoking property. This is an online rent payment property. All payments including rent and deposit must be paid through tenant portal. Checks and cash are not accepted. Renters insurance required. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information to their own satisfaction.

(RLNE5697441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Rainier Dr have any available units?
7109 Rainier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Rainier Dr have?
Some of 7109 Rainier Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Rainier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Rainier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Rainier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Rainier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Rainier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Rainier Dr offers parking.
Does 7109 Rainier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 Rainier Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Rainier Dr have a pool?
No, 7109 Rainier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Rainier Dr have accessible units?
No, 7109 Rainier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Rainier Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Rainier Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

