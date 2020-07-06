All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 605 57th St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
605 57th St SW
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

605 57th St SW

605 57th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

605 57th Street Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
605 57th St SW Available 01/01/20 Nicely Updated Everett Home Near Boeing! - Great cul-de-sac location close to Boeing, freeways, parks and sound. This home features vaulted ceilings and an open plan with 3 bedrooms up and a large family room down. The partially fenced back yard next to the protected greenbelt provides privacy for years to come. Gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, upper level deck, master bedroom with dual closets and master bath and all appliances included! Pets Cases By Cases Basis/ No Smoking. $35 dollar Background check on anyone over 18. Deposit is $2300.

(RLNE4102728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 57th St SW have any available units?
605 57th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 57th St SW have?
Some of 605 57th St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 57th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
605 57th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 57th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 57th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 605 57th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 605 57th St SW offers parking.
Does 605 57th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 57th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 57th St SW have a pool?
No, 605 57th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 605 57th St SW have accessible units?
No, 605 57th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 605 57th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 57th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College