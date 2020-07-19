All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 6005 McDougal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
6005 McDougal Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6005 McDougal Avenue

6005 Mcdougall Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6005 Mcdougall Ave, Everett, WA 98203
Glacier View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit, a Laundry room with full-size Washer and Dryer. Nice deck off the Dining room with a partial view of the Cascade Mountains. Upstairs has great natural lighting. Located in a friendly and safe neighborhood close to I-5, Boeing, shopping, walking Trails, great view and more.

Pet Policy: 2 pets Maximum, Dogs under 25 lbs, no puppies, dog(s) must be introduced to the RPM staff. Cats Spayed/Neutered, no kittens. All pets must be licensed and vaccinated, Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:
- Credit score of 600+
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Min. monthly income requirement $4,185

Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- Photo of Pet(s)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now!

To view the property online and apply online go to RPMSOUND.com/houses-rent. For more information please call 509-774-3200.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 McDougal Avenue have any available units?
6005 McDougal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 McDougal Avenue have?
Some of 6005 McDougal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 McDougal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6005 McDougal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 McDougal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 McDougal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6005 McDougal Avenue offer parking?
No, 6005 McDougal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6005 McDougal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6005 McDougal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 McDougal Avenue have a pool?
No, 6005 McDougal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6005 McDougal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6005 McDougal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 McDougal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 McDougal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd
Everett, WA 98204
The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd.
Everett, WA 98595
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Places
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College