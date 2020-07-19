6005 McDougal Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit, a Laundry room with full-size Washer and Dryer. Nice deck off the Dining room with a partial view of the Cascade Mountains. Upstairs has great natural lighting. Located in a friendly and safe neighborhood close to I-5, Boeing, shopping, walking Trails, great view and more.



Pet Policy: 2 pets Maximum, Dogs under 25 lbs, no puppies, dog(s) must be introduced to the RPM staff. Cats Spayed/Neutered, no kittens. All pets must be licensed and vaccinated, Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:

- Credit score of 600+

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Min. monthly income requirement $4,185



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- Photo of Pet(s)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now!



To view the property online and apply online go to RPMSOUND.com/houses-rent. For more information please call 509-774-3200.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.