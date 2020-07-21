4836 Glenwood Ave

Amenities
Sparkling 3 Bedroom Rambler in Great Location - 2018 Monte Cristo Award winner (for maintenance and appearance).
Full bathroom - with large, screened skylight that opens - has direct access from Master BR and hallway.
Brand-new carpet, paint, curtains and rods throughout.
Generous living room (16.5 x 14), plus guest closet.
Comes with full sized washer/dryer, dishwasher, smooth top range w/self cleaning oven, fridge, microwave,disposal.
Only 2 miles to major shopping , 3 miles to Providence Medical, 4 miles to Boeing, and 5 miles to Naval Station.
Walk just half a mile to two bay-view parks one with beach access!
Assigned off-street parking for 2 large vehicles no garage
Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and recycling.
Sorry, no pets (of any size or breed) and no smokers (tobacco, e-cig, vape).
***Please read all details before scheduling a showing****
We are looking for good employment, landlord references, and credit.
Income needs to be $4785 or more to qualify.
Roommates or unmarried couples need to be qualified separately on their income
.
Move in costs are first months rent and deposit of $1595 for a total amount of $3190
Contact Rose McAllistor at 425-238-4734
(RLNE5119607)