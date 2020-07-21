4836 Glenwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking

Sparkling 3 Bedroom Rambler in Great Location - 2018 Monte Cristo Award winner (for maintenance and appearance).

Full bathroom - with large, screened skylight that opens - has direct access from Master BR and hallway.

Brand-new carpet, paint, curtains and rods throughout.

Generous living room (16.5 x 14), plus guest closet.

Comes with full sized washer/dryer, dishwasher, smooth top range w/self cleaning oven, fridge, microwave,disposal.



Only 2 miles to major shopping , 3 miles to Providence Medical, 4 miles to Boeing, and 5 miles to Naval Station.

Walk just half a mile to two bay-view parks one with beach access!



Assigned off-street parking for 2 large vehicles no garage



Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and recycling.



Sorry, no pets (of any size or breed) and no smokers (tobacco, e-cig, vape).



***Please read all details before scheduling a showing****



We are looking for good employment, landlord references, and credit.



Income needs to be $4785 or more to qualify.



Roommates or unmarried couples need to be qualified separately on their income

.

Move in costs are first months rent and deposit of $1595 for a total amount of $3190

Contact Rose McAllistor at 425-238-4734



(RLNE5119607)