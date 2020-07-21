All apartments in Everett
4836 Glenwood Ave

4836 Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4836 Glenwood Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
bocce court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
Sparkling 3 Bedroom Rambler in Great Location - 2018 Monte Cristo Award winner (for maintenance and appearance).
Full bathroom - with large, screened skylight that opens - has direct access from Master BR and hallway.
Brand-new carpet, paint, curtains and rods throughout.
Generous living room (16.5 x 14), plus guest closet.
Comes with full sized washer/dryer, dishwasher, smooth top range w/self cleaning oven, fridge, microwave,disposal.

Only 2 miles to major shopping , 3 miles to Providence Medical, 4 miles to Boeing, and 5 miles to Naval Station.
Walk just half a mile to two bay-view parks one with beach access!

Assigned off-street parking for 2 large vehicles no garage

Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and recycling.

Sorry, no pets (of any size or breed) and no smokers (tobacco, e-cig, vape).

***Please read all details before scheduling a showing****

We are looking for good employment, landlord references, and credit.

Income needs to be $4785 or more to qualify.

Roommates or unmarried couples need to be qualified separately on their income
.
Move in costs are first months rent and deposit of $1595 for a total amount of $3190
Sorry NO pets and No smokers

Contact Rose McAllistor at 425-238-4734

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5119607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Glenwood Ave have any available units?
4836 Glenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 Glenwood Ave have?
Some of 4836 Glenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 Glenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Glenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Glenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4836 Glenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 4836 Glenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4836 Glenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 4836 Glenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 Glenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Glenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4836 Glenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4836 Glenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4836 Glenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Glenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 Glenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
