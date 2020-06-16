423 – 75th Street SE #B29

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Condo With Beautiful Lake Views *Available Now* - This top floor unit has been recently remodeled and has beautiful views of Lake Beverly from it's private deck. The unit has a combination of tile and carpeted flooring, stacked washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, fireplace, and a jetted tub. There is one assigned parking space that is included with rent. Tenants pay for electricity only.

**No smoking and no pets**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4993136)