Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

423 – 75th Street SE #B29

423 75th Street Southeast · (206) 283-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 75th Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Condo With Beautiful Lake Views *Available Now* - This top floor unit has been recently remodeled and has beautiful views of Lake Beverly from it's private deck. The unit has a combination of tile and carpeted flooring, stacked washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, fireplace, and a jetted tub. There is one assigned parking space that is included with rent. Tenants pay for electricity only.
Don't hesitate to inquire about this wonderful unit!

Contact Quorum Real Estate for more information!

**No smoking and no pets**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 have any available units?
423 – 75th Street SE #B29 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 have?
Some of 423 – 75th Street SE #B29's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 currently offering any rent specials?
423 – 75th Street SE #B29 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 pet-friendly?
No, 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 offer parking?
Yes, 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 does offer parking.
Does 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 have a pool?
No, 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 does not have a pool.
Does 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 have accessible units?
No, 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 – 75th Street SE #B29 has units with dishwashers.
