Everett, WA
3414 Rucker Avenue N.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3414 Rucker Avenue N.

3414 Rucker Avenue · (206) 452-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3414 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3414 Rucker Avenue N. · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3414 Rucker Avenue N. Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Updated Downtown Everett 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home - Charming Craftsman Home! 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, updated bath w/ double sinks. Xtra large living room w/ wood burning fireplace giving you great living space. Kitchen w/ darling kitchen nook & unfinished basement for storage.Brand New flooring/carpets, New light fixtures, all New appliances & Fresh paint inside & out. Roof & gutters new in 2014, covered carport w/ storage, backyard that is fenced in. Classic welcoming front porch! Walk, bike or take the transit to most anything!

(RLNE5035366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Rucker Avenue N. have any available units?
3414 Rucker Avenue N. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Rucker Avenue N. have?
Some of 3414 Rucker Avenue N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Rucker Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Rucker Avenue N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Rucker Avenue N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 Rucker Avenue N. is pet friendly.
Does 3414 Rucker Avenue N. offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Rucker Avenue N. offers parking.
Does 3414 Rucker Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Rucker Avenue N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Rucker Avenue N. have a pool?
No, 3414 Rucker Avenue N. does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Rucker Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 3414 Rucker Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Rucker Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Rucker Avenue N. does not have units with dishwashers.
