Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3414 Rucker Avenue N. Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Updated Downtown Everett 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home - Charming Craftsman Home! 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, updated bath w/ double sinks. Xtra large living room w/ wood burning fireplace giving you great living space. Kitchen w/ darling kitchen nook & unfinished basement for storage.Brand New flooring/carpets, New light fixtures, all New appliances & Fresh paint inside & out. Roof & gutters new in 2014, covered carport w/ storage, backyard that is fenced in. Classic welcoming front porch! Walk, bike or take the transit to most anything!



(RLNE5035366)