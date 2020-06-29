3218 Rucker Ave

Amenities

This Large Garage Space on the Alley side of Rucker Ave is perfect for Storage or for Parking your Classic Car! Two Bays and 780 Sq Ft. This Garage was previously used for Motorcycle Storage and repair but is NOT zoned for a commercial workspace. Located just South of Downtown Everett and close to Hwy/Freeway access points. This space is a great alternative to the standard storage facility. Self-Access showings mean No need for human contact during the viewing process. Schedule A Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be using the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

This property is NOT for living in, ONLY for storage or Vehicles. | No Pets Allowed



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $900 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $300 | Security/Damage Deposit $300| $250 Document fee applies



