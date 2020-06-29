All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 3218 Rucker Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
3218 Rucker Ave
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

3218 Rucker Ave

3218 Rucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Port Gardner
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3218 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Large Garage Space on the Alley side of Rucker Ave is perfect for Storage or for Parking your Classic Car! Two Bays and 780 Sq Ft. This Garage was previously used for Motorcycle Storage and repair but is NOT zoned for a commercial workspace. Located just South of Downtown Everett and close to Hwy/Freeway access points. This space is a great alternative to the standard storage facility. Self-Access showings mean No need for human contact during the viewing process. Schedule A Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be using the property MUST complete the online application/screening.
This property is NOT for living in, ONLY for storage or Vehicles. | No Pets Allowed

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $900 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $300 | Security/Damage Deposit $300| $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Three Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Rucker Ave have any available units?
3218 Rucker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 3218 Rucker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Rucker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Rucker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3218 Rucker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 3218 Rucker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Rucker Ave offers parking.
Does 3218 Rucker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Rucker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Rucker Ave have a pool?
No, 3218 Rucker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Rucker Ave have accessible units?
No, 3218 Rucker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Rucker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Rucker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Rucker Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Rucker Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave
Everett, WA 98201
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College