All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1923 78th Plaza South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1923 78th Plaza South East
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

1923 78th Plaza South East

1923 78th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1923 78th Pl SE, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Welcome to this 2 years new 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,820 sq ft townhome! Open main living area extending outside with private covered deck, high ceilings, 3 good sized bedrooms & laundry upstairs, large 2 car tandem garage. Rent: $2300/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Small pets considered CBC w/deposit & pet rent upon owner approval. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good 650+ credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 78th Plaza South East have any available units?
1923 78th Plaza South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1923 78th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
1923 78th Plaza South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 78th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
No, 1923 78th Plaza South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1923 78th Plaza South East offer parking?
Yes, 1923 78th Plaza South East offers parking.
Does 1923 78th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 78th Plaza South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 78th Plaza South East have a pool?
No, 1923 78th Plaza South East does not have a pool.
Does 1923 78th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 1923 78th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 78th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 78th Plaza South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 78th Plaza South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 78th Plaza South East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College