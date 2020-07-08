1923 78th Plaza South East

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Welcome to this 2 years new 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,820 sq ft townhome! Open main living area extending outside with private covered deck, high ceilings, 3 good sized bedrooms & laundry upstairs, large 2 car tandem garage. Rent: $2300/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Small pets considered CBC w/deposit & pet rent upon owner approval. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good 650+ credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.