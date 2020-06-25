1901 Rucker Ave #B

Amenities

Spacious Daylight Basement Studio. - MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR MAY ONLY! $200 Off First Month's Rent for May Move In!

Enjoy living in the historic district of Everett, take an evening stroll to catch a sunset at the Grand Ave Park overlooking Puget Sound. This high-end, large new, modern daylight basement apartment offers the feeling of a real home with the comforts of privacy in a neighborhood setting. There is access to a secluded BBQ patio area. All new appliances, European style bathroom with sunken tub, washer/dryer, dishwasher, custom tile floors and carpet throughout, huge extra storage space, all utilities paid including cable, internet, yard care and PUD. House is located on a quiet street near shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital, all conveniences. Easy access to I-5 and bus lines. No pets, non-smoking. CS/PTS/KB.



No Pets Allowed



