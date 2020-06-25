All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1901 Rucker Ave #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1901 Rucker Ave #B
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

1901 Rucker Ave #B

1901 Rucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1901 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Spacious Daylight Basement Studio. - MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR MAY ONLY! $200 Off First Month's Rent for May Move In!
Enjoy living in the historic district of Everett, take an evening stroll to catch a sunset at the Grand Ave Park overlooking Puget Sound. This high-end, large new, modern daylight basement apartment offers the feeling of a real home with the comforts of privacy in a neighborhood setting. There is access to a secluded BBQ patio area. All new appliances, European style bathroom with sunken tub, washer/dryer, dishwasher, custom tile floors and carpet throughout, huge extra storage space, all utilities paid including cable, internet, yard care and PUD. House is located on a quiet street near shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital, all conveniences. Easy access to I-5 and bus lines. No pets, non-smoking. CS/PTS/KB.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4829539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Rucker Ave #B have any available units?
1901 Rucker Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Rucker Ave #B have?
Some of 1901 Rucker Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Rucker Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Rucker Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Rucker Ave #B pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Rucker Ave #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1901 Rucker Ave #B offer parking?
No, 1901 Rucker Ave #B does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Rucker Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Rucker Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Rucker Ave #B have a pool?
No, 1901 Rucker Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Rucker Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 1901 Rucker Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Rucker Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Rucker Ave #B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College