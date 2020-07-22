All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 9 2020

1606 Rainier Ave

1606 Rainier Avenue
Location

1606 Rainier Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
An Everett Classic! This 2 bed/1.5 bath home with Bonus/Office room has Old World Charm, but with New Age Updates! This home was originally constructed in 1915 but was Remodeled and updated in 2013 which included Newer Paint, Refinished yet Original Hard Wood Flooring, Expanded Laundry Room w/In-Unit Washer/Dryer. The Kitchen has been updated with Stainless Steel Appliances and has a charming look and feel. Beautiful French Doors lead to your Backyard Escape with Built-In BBQ, Refrigerator, Sound System and Covered Deck/Gazebo, Fire Pit and Large (Trex) Deck. 3-car, Off- Alley Parking/ Additional On-Street Parking as well. A must see! All Pets Welcome! Dog Run and Huge Storage Shed Included!Self-Access Showings Available for your Safety and Convenience! Schedule a Showing Today!
OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,985 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Pets Allowed (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,995 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,995 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Air Conditioning, Storage unit, Fenced Backyard, 4 Parking Spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Rainier Ave have any available units?
1606 Rainier Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Rainier Ave have?
Some of 1606 Rainier Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Rainier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Rainier Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Rainier Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Rainier Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Rainier Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Rainier Ave offers parking.
Does 1606 Rainier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Rainier Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Rainier Ave have a pool?
No, 1606 Rainier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Rainier Ave have accessible units?
No, 1606 Rainier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Rainier Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Rainier Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
