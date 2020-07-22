1606 Rainier Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

An Everett Classic! This 2 bed/1.5 bath home with Bonus/Office room has Old World Charm, but with New Age Updates! This home was originally constructed in 1915 but was Remodeled and updated in 2013 which included Newer Paint, Refinished yet Original Hard Wood Flooring, Expanded Laundry Room w/In-Unit Washer/Dryer. The Kitchen has been updated with Stainless Steel Appliances and has a charming look and feel. Beautiful French Doors lead to your Backyard Escape with Built-In BBQ, Refrigerator, Sound System and Covered Deck/Gazebo, Fire Pit and Large (Trex) Deck. 3-car, Off- Alley Parking/ Additional On-Street Parking as well. A must see! All Pets Welcome! Dog Run and Huge Storage Shed Included!Self-Access Showings Available for your Safety and Convenience! Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,985 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Pets Allowed (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,995 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,995 | $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Air Conditioning, Storage unit, Fenced Backyard, 4 Parking Spaces