Everett, WA
1415 Madrona Ave.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

1415 Madrona Ave.

1415 Madrona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Madrona Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1415 Madrona Ave. Available 06/01/19 Mukilteo View Home - Incredible 2,900 sf home with 180 degree view of the sound, mountains and islands. Located on a quiet street with neighborhood beach access. This daylight rambler features formal living and dining, newly remodeled galley kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets, light and bright family room with built in book shelves surrounding cozy fireplace all open to large viewing deck - great for morning coffee and/or entertaining. Detached 2 car garage, garden shed and so much more!

OPEN HOUSE:

Friday, May 10th from 12:00 to 5:00
Saturday, May 11th from 12:00 to 5:00

(RLNE4882071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Madrona Ave. have any available units?
1415 Madrona Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Madrona Ave. have?
Some of 1415 Madrona Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Madrona Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Madrona Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Madrona Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Madrona Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1415 Madrona Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Madrona Ave. offers parking.
Does 1415 Madrona Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Madrona Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Madrona Ave. have a pool?
No, 1415 Madrona Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Madrona Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1415 Madrona Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Madrona Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Madrona Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
