Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1310 Chestnut Street Unit A

1310 Chestnut St · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Chestnut St, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

An impressive, unfurnished, duplex on the family-friendly and peaceful neighborhood in Everett, WA. It has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, and 2 parking spots in the front of the property plus off-street parking.

The comfortable and airy interior features included vinyl and tiled floors, French doors, large windows with blinds, recessed lighting, and high vaulted-ceilings. The lovely kitchen is surrounded by fine white-painted cabinetry with plenty of storage space, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The bathroom is fitted with a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. Property has an in-unit washer and dryer along with wall-mounted electric heating. The exterior has a yard and a back patiocool spots to hang out with family and friends.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.

The tenant pays all utilities (water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet). The landlord will continue to cover the landscaping (which is included in the rent).

This property is accessible to and from nearby public parks and baseball field.

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Wiggums Hollow Park, Riverdale Park, and Riverdale Park.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Eecyin1bB3U

Bus lines:
4 S to Everett Station - N to College Station - 0.1 mile
29 N to College Station - S to Mall Station - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5533371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A have any available units?
1310 Chestnut Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A have?
Some of 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Chestnut Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Chestnut Street Unit A has units with dishwashers.
