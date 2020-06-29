1310 Chestnut Street Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

An impressive, unfurnished, duplex on the family-friendly and peaceful neighborhood in Everett, WA. It has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, and 2 parking spots in the front of the property plus off-street parking.



The comfortable and airy interior features included vinyl and tiled floors, French doors, large windows with blinds, recessed lighting, and high vaulted-ceilings. The lovely kitchen is surrounded by fine white-painted cabinetry with plenty of storage space, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The bathroom is fitted with a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. Property has an in-unit washer and dryer along with wall-mounted electric heating. The exterior has a yard and a back patiocool spots to hang out with family and friends.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.



The tenant pays all utilities (water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet). The landlord will continue to cover the landscaping (which is included in the rent).



This property is accessible to and from nearby public parks and baseball field.



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Wiggums Hollow Park, Riverdale Park, and Riverdale Park.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Eecyin1bB3U



Bus lines:

4 S to Everett Station - N to College Station - 0.1 mile

29 N to College Station - S to Mall Station - 0.2 mile



