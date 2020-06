Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Merrill Creek Rambler with 3 Bed, 2 Bath with a two car garage - Merrill Creek Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and two car garage. Located on a corner lot, with a spacious open floor plan, new wood laminate, new carpet, paint, and fixtures, vaulted ceilings, family room with gas fireplace and slider to deck. Kitchen with SS appliances, washer/dryer hook ups only. Close to Boeing, I-5 and more. No Pets, Non smoking. Available now. AB/KB



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5076511)