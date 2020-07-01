1106 E Casino Rd

Amenities

showings are by appointment only



Close to Boeing, Just 7 minute drive. This large, split-level home is situated in a great neighborhood in Everett. The central location provides easy access to I-5, 526 (Boeing Freeway), I-405 and points north and south. Shopping is very close by and the house is served by the highly sought after Cascade High School. The front yard is nicely landscaped. The backyard less so.



Inside is a large living room adjoined by a dining room with brand new, hardwood floors. A fireplace in the living room adds an air of elegance while also providing ambiance while entertaining.



Off the dining room is a sliding glass door that goes out to a large deck with stairs to the Very Large back yard, with plenty of sun.



The kitchen has Corian counter tops and the numerous cabinets have been upgraded nicely. Appliances include: fridge, electric range, over-range microwave, dishwasher, disposal, and two very cool and unique sinks.



Down the hall are three good-size bedrooms. Two are served by a full Bath with a large tub, while the master suite has a private 3/4 bath.



Downstairs is the 4th bedroom and another large family room, along with another Full bath. This area could make a great spot for a teenager, office, hobby area, or other resident wanting some private space. The 2-car garage Has Automatic garage doors to make it easy for unloading groceries when it raining outside.



Other amenities include: washer/dryer; cable ready



Terms: 10-month lease $2,400 security deposit. $300 admin fee. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets. Renters insurance required. Tenant responsible for paying for professional landscaper to come out twice a year (Spring and Fall) to clean up the yard. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement at showing will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.