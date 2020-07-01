All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM

1106 E Casino Rd

1106 East Casino Road · No Longer Available
Location

1106 East Casino Road, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
showings are by appointment only

Close to Boeing, Just 7 minute drive. This large, split-level home is situated in a great neighborhood in Everett. The central location provides easy access to I-5, 526 (Boeing Freeway), I-405 and points north and south. Shopping is very close by and the house is served by the highly sought after Cascade High School. The front yard is nicely landscaped. The backyard less so.

Inside is a large living room adjoined by a dining room with brand new, hardwood floors. A fireplace in the living room adds an air of elegance while also providing ambiance while entertaining.

Off the dining room is a sliding glass door that goes out to a large deck with stairs to the Very Large back yard, with plenty of sun.

The kitchen has Corian counter tops and the numerous cabinets have been upgraded nicely. Appliances include: fridge, electric range, over-range microwave, dishwasher, disposal, and two very cool and unique sinks.

Down the hall are three good-size bedrooms. Two are served by a full Bath with a large tub, while the master suite has a private 3/4 bath.

Downstairs is the 4th bedroom and another large family room, along with another Full bath. This area could make a great spot for a teenager, office, hobby area, or other resident wanting some private space. The 2-car garage Has Automatic garage doors to make it easy for unloading groceries when it raining outside.

Other amenities include: washer/dryer; cable ready

Terms: 10-month lease $2,400 security deposit. $300 admin fee. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets. Renters insurance required. Tenant responsible for paying for professional landscaper to come out twice a year (Spring and Fall) to clean up the yard. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement at showing will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 E Casino Rd have any available units?
1106 E Casino Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 E Casino Rd have?
Some of 1106 E Casino Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 E Casino Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1106 E Casino Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 E Casino Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1106 E Casino Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1106 E Casino Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1106 E Casino Rd offers parking.
Does 1106 E Casino Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 E Casino Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 E Casino Rd have a pool?
No, 1106 E Casino Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1106 E Casino Rd have accessible units?
No, 1106 E Casino Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 E Casino Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 E Casino Rd has units with dishwashers.

