All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 11012 20th Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
11012 20th Dr SE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

11012 20th Dr SE

11012 20th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11012 20th Dr SE, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bath with attached Garage in Superb Location! - Nicely remodelled Townhome in the Silver Lake area of Everett. Home features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a large Den with a half bath. Each bedroom has its own bathroom for privacy. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with island and granite countertops. Open kitchen that flows into dining and living room area with balcony. Home has attached garage and is part of a gated community. Extra features include hot water with tankless water heater and heated by radiant heat to save on the energy bills. Very close to the lake, parks and restaurants. Water and Sewer covered in rent. Small pet on a case by case. Sorry no cats. Bus lines near by and very central to many urban amenities. Note: This home is available for a 6 month,12 month or 18 month lease. For a private viewing, please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5322088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11012 20th Dr SE have any available units?
11012 20th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 11012 20th Dr SE have?
Some of 11012 20th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11012 20th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
11012 20th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11012 20th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11012 20th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 11012 20th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 11012 20th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 11012 20th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11012 20th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11012 20th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 11012 20th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 11012 20th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 11012 20th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 11012 20th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11012 20th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Helm
101 128th Street
Everett, WA 98208
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEverett 2 Bedroom Apartments
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College