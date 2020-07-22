11012 20th Dr SE

Amenities

2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bath with attached Garage in Superb Location! - Nicely remodelled Townhome in the Silver Lake area of Everett. Home features 2 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a large Den with a half bath. Each bedroom has its own bathroom for privacy. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with island and granite countertops. Open kitchen that flows into dining and living room area with balcony. Home has attached garage and is part of a gated community. Extra features include hot water with tankless water heater and heated by radiant heat to save on the energy bills. Very close to the lake, parks and restaurants. Water and Sewer covered in rent. Small pet on a case by case. Sorry no cats. Bus lines near by and very central to many urban amenities. Note: This home is available for a 6 month,12 month or 18 month lease. For a private viewing, please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.



No Cats Allowed



