silver lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, Eastmont, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12307 21st Ave SE
12307 21st Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2075 sqft
12307 21st Ave SE Available 08/29/20 4 Bedroom With Almost New Appliances Available Now! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 12307Everett@gmail.com Come check out this 2-story 4/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3301 108th Street SE
3301 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!! $1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!! This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10517 - 14th Drive S.E.
10517 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available Now! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in popular newer community near Silver Lake.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 128th St SE #G114
315 128th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
593 sqft
315 128th St SE #G114 - (FOR RENT) Wonderful and bright unit in South Everett. Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with 1 assigned parking space. Close to freeway and shopping. Wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass door opens to deck.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2001 120th Pl SE #7-304
2001 120th Place Southeast, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Lake Condo - This well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled on the third floor of the desirable Shoreside community which is conveniently located close to Silver Lake.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
11715 54th Dr SE
11715 54th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2205 sqft
Spacious Home with Den & Bonus Room ~ FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours are Available! - To view a virtual tour of the property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2313 sqft
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
332 126th Place Southeast Unit A
332 126th Place Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1456 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3322 125th Pl SE
3322 125th Place Southeast, Eastmont, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3200 sqft
3322 125th Place SE Everett, WA 98208 $3100 per month - Newer spacious home in the Mill Creek / Everett area. Five bedrooms (one on the main floor) 2.5 bath and 3200 asf of living area.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Lake
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
30 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd., Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Located in the prestigious Twin Creeks neighborhood of Everett, Washington, Tessera Apartments is less than 10 minutes from Boeing and Everett Naval Station.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
860 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
