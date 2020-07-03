10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Story Townhome in Everett * 2 Car Garage * Great Silver Lake Location - Spacious Updated Townhome in Everett with 2 car garage. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with a spacious living room,gas fireplace, dining room with sliding doors leading to your private shared back yard. Kitchen features generous cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances. Large master suite with large shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Full-size washer and dryer. Perfect location close to Silver Lake Park Shopping, Public Transportation, and Freeway access, Tenants responsible for utilities.

See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE https://showmojo.com/l/88e3b0700d

Application $45 per person / adult. Available Now, First & Deposit.

Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)

Professionally managed by:

Real Property Associates, Inc. www.rentseattle.com

Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5427698)