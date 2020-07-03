10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E

Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Story Townhome in Everett * 2 Car Garage * Great Silver Lake Location - Spacious Updated Townhome in Everett with 2 car garage. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with a spacious living room,gas fireplace, dining room with sliding doors leading to your private shared back yard. Kitchen features generous cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances. Large master suite with large shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Full-size washer and dryer. Perfect location close to Silver Lake Park Shopping, Public Transportation, and Freeway access, Tenants responsible for utilities.
See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE https://showmojo.com/l/88e3b0700d
Application $45 per person / adult. Available Now, First & Deposit.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc. www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5427698)