Everett, WA
10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E

10829 19th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

10829 19th Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Story Townhome in Everett * 2 Car Garage * Great Silver Lake Location - Spacious Updated Townhome in Everett with 2 car garage. The main floor is perfect for entertaining with a spacious living room,gas fireplace, dining room with sliding doors leading to your private shared back yard. Kitchen features generous cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances. Large master suite with large shower, double vanity and walk in closet. Full-size washer and dryer. Perfect location close to Silver Lake Park Shopping, Public Transportation, and Freeway access, Tenants responsible for utilities.
See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE https://showmojo.com/l/88e3b0700d
Application $45 per person / adult. Available Now, First & Deposit.
Renter's Liability Insurance required and part of Benefits Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally managed by:
Real Property Associates, Inc. www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E have any available units?
10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E have?
Some of 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E currently offering any rent specials?
10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E pet-friendly?
No, 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E offer parking?
Yes, 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E offers parking.
Does 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E have a pool?
No, 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E does not have a pool.
Does 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E have accessible units?
No, 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10829 19th Ave SE Apt 1E does not have units with dishwashers.

