10125 28th Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Spacious 4 bedroom Home Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a self tour: showmojo.com/l/a4a658b02c



You are greeted with a beautiful covered porch to enjoy your morning coffee! This home has a very bright and spacious layout. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, full kitchen with a formal living room and dining room. The master bedroom is an ensuite 5 piece with a walk-in closet!



You are just minutes away from the Everett mall, Traders Joe's and Costco! Eisenhower Middle School is right around the corner and apart of the Everett School District. Many restaurants options like Buffalo Wild Wings and Famous Dave's.



It is available immediately. If you are interested, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here:http://www.gpsrenting.com/en/gps-rental-list/



