Home
/
Everett, WA
/
10125 28th Drive SE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10125 28th Drive SE

10125 28th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

10125 28th Drive Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom Home Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a self tour: showmojo.com/l/a4a658b02c

You are greeted with a beautiful covered porch to enjoy your morning coffee! This home has a very bright and spacious layout. Vaulted ceilings, skylights, full kitchen with a formal living room and dining room. The master bedroom is an ensuite 5 piece with a walk-in closet!

You are just minutes away from the Everett mall, Traders Joe's and Costco! Eisenhower Middle School is right around the corner and apart of the Everett School District. Many restaurants options like Buffalo Wild Wings and Famous Dave's.

It is available immediately. If you are interested, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here:http://www.gpsrenting.com/en/gps-rental-list/

(RLNE4051427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 28th Drive SE have any available units?
10125 28th Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 10125 28th Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
10125 28th Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 28th Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10125 28th Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 10125 28th Drive SE offer parking?
No, 10125 28th Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 10125 28th Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10125 28th Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 28th Drive SE have a pool?
No, 10125 28th Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 10125 28th Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 10125 28th Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 28th Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10125 28th Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 28th Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 28th Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
