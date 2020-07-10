All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

10104 Montana Rd

10104 Montana Road · No Longer Available
Location

10104 Montana Road, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and inviting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex. Oversized master suite including built-in desk and newly renovated master bath with double sinks and large walk in closet. Large bedrooms with full bath upstairs and half bath downstairs. Plenty of storage. All new carpet throughout and hardwood floor in kitchen. Centrally located between Mukilteo, Lynnwood, and Everett only minutes from I-5, 525/Mukilteo Speedway, and I-405. Less than 5 minute drive to Paine Field and Boeing and a short drive to Mukilteo Ferry/Waterfront. Located on a quiet neighborhood street surrounded by single-family homes. Transit only a block away and only 10 minutes from several park and rides with express buses to Downtown Seattle and Downtown Everett. Plenty of street parking available in addition to driveway and single car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 Montana Rd have any available units?
10104 Montana Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 10104 Montana Rd have?
Some of 10104 Montana Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Montana Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Montana Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Montana Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10104 Montana Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 10104 Montana Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10104 Montana Rd offers parking.
Does 10104 Montana Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10104 Montana Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Montana Rd have a pool?
No, 10104 Montana Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10104 Montana Rd have accessible units?
No, 10104 Montana Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Montana Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 Montana Rd has units with dishwashers.

