10104 Montana Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and inviting 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex. Oversized master suite including built-in desk and newly renovated master bath with double sinks and large walk in closet. Large bedrooms with full bath upstairs and half bath downstairs. Plenty of storage. All new carpet throughout and hardwood floor in kitchen. Centrally located between Mukilteo, Lynnwood, and Everett only minutes from I-5, 525/Mukilteo Speedway, and I-405. Less than 5 minute drive to Paine Field and Boeing and a short drive to Mukilteo Ferry/Waterfront. Located on a quiet neighborhood street surrounded by single-family homes. Transit only a block away and only 10 minutes from several park and rides with express buses to Downtown Seattle and Downtown Everett. Plenty of street parking available in addition to driveway and single car garage.