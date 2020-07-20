All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

10 Madison Street

10 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 Madison Street, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rambler with Basement - 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 12 minutes from naval station everett, Borders mukilteo (15min from ferry) 3 car driveway, 1/5th acre. 1490 sq ft above basement, wood burning fireplace, oil furnace, and 1490 sq ft below. Custom closets. Unfinished basement is great for storage and laundry. Washer dryer included. Small pets ok with approval & additional deposit

Small Pet Negotiable with extra deposit. No Smoking!!!

DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT.

PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4837523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Madison Street have any available units?
10 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 10 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 10 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 10 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 10 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
