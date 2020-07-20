10 Madison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rambler with Basement - 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 12 minutes from naval station everett, Borders mukilteo (15min from ferry) 3 car driveway, 1/5th acre. 1490 sq ft above basement, wood burning fireplace, oil furnace, and 1490 sq ft below. Custom closets. Unfinished basement is great for storage and laundry. Washer dryer included. Small pets ok with approval & additional deposit



Small Pet Negotiable with extra deposit. No Smoking!!!



DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT.



PLEASE DRIVE BY BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE.



No Dogs Allowed



