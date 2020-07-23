16202 118th Pl NE

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 1700sf TownHouse 3bd/2.5ba+bonus rm, 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 124006



bonus room (or use as 4th bedroom)

Hardwood floors

fireplace

kitchen with an pantry, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances

Laundry closet on top floor, next to bedrooms.

Master bedroom has a walk in closet (remodel with built-ins). can fit a king sized bed comfortably.

Balcony off of living room, another one off of the kitchen, and a covered patio behind the bonus room.

Attached 2 car garage with fantastic space for storage.

This is an end unit, so even though it's a townhouse, there is only one neighbor on one side. 2 of the other sides look out at walls of trees, so it feels nice & private.

There is a clubhouse in the complex with a sauna!

It is located near 405 & 522.

Located in Bothell, but one block south is Kirkland, and 8 blocks east is Woodinville. The commute to Redmond is around 20 minutes.

walking distance to Evergreen Academy Montessori.

Northshore school: Woodmoor Elementary, Northshore Junior High, and Inglemoor High

Close to Kingsgate Libaray and Safeway.

No Pets Allowed



