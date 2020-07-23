All apartments in Bothell
Bothell, WA
16202 118th Pl NE
16202 118th Pl NE

16202 118th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16202 118th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
sauna
Available 08/01/19 1700sf TownHouse 3bd/2.5ba+bonus rm, 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 124006

bonus room (or use as 4th bedroom)
Hardwood floors
fireplace
kitchen with an pantry, pull-out shelves, stainless steel appliances
Laundry closet on top floor, next to bedrooms.
Master bedroom has a walk in closet (remodel with built-ins). can fit a king sized bed comfortably.
Balcony off of living room, another one off of the kitchen, and a covered patio behind the bonus room.
Attached 2 car garage with fantastic space for storage.
This is an end unit, so even though it's a townhouse, there is only one neighbor on one side. 2 of the other sides look out at walls of trees, so it feels nice & private.
There is a clubhouse in the complex with a sauna!
It is located near 405 & 522.
Located in Bothell, but one block south is Kirkland, and 8 blocks east is Woodinville. The commute to Redmond is around 20 minutes.
walking distance to Evergreen Academy Montessori.
Northshore school: Woodmoor Elementary, Northshore Junior High, and Inglemoor High
Close to Kingsgate Libaray and Safeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124006
Property Id 124006

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4907362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16202 118th Pl NE have any available units?
16202 118th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 16202 118th Pl NE have?
Some of 16202 118th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16202 118th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
16202 118th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16202 118th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 16202 118th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 16202 118th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 16202 118th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 16202 118th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16202 118th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16202 118th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 16202 118th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 16202 118th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 16202 118th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16202 118th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16202 118th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16202 118th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16202 118th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
