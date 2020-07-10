15111 103rd Ave NE

Amenities

Spacious Light Filled Home In Bothell! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/3a03608078



Welcome Home to this Impeccably maintained and updated home in the Bridlewood Community of South Bothell. Centrally located between Downtown Bothell, Juanita Beach and Downtown Woodinville, This home offers 4 bedrooms, Formal Living and Dining Spaces, Formal Office, Main floor Master with balcony access, 3 car garage, Full Utility Room and low maintenance landscaping. Enjoy the large kitchen with newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Island Cook top, Wall oven, built in Microwave, French door Refrigerator and large pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large family room with gas fireplace and french doors opening up to your private deck.



Additionally, there is the main floor master bedroom including 5 piece Bath and Walk-in Closet. Up the grand staircase you will find 2 bedrooms plus an over sized bonus room/bedroom which offers flexibility as a large guest room, media room or play room! The large laundry room has built-in cabinets, folding counter and soaking sink. In the 3 gar garage you will find a built in electric car charger!



Small pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Please email lease@gpsrenting.com if you have a pet before you apply.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



