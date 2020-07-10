All apartments in Bothell
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
15111 103rd Ave NE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

15111 103rd Ave NE

15111 103rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15111 103rd Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Spacious Light Filled Home In Bothell! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/3a03608078

Welcome Home to this Impeccably maintained and updated home in the Bridlewood Community of South Bothell. Centrally located between Downtown Bothell, Juanita Beach and Downtown Woodinville, This home offers 4 bedrooms, Formal Living and Dining Spaces, Formal Office, Main floor Master with balcony access, 3 car garage, Full Utility Room and low maintenance landscaping. Enjoy the large kitchen with newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Island Cook top, Wall oven, built in Microwave, French door Refrigerator and large pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large family room with gas fireplace and french doors opening up to your private deck.

Additionally, there is the main floor master bedroom including 5 piece Bath and Walk-in Closet. Up the grand staircase you will find 2 bedrooms plus an over sized bonus room/bedroom which offers flexibility as a large guest room, media room or play room! The large laundry room has built-in cabinets, folding counter and soaking sink. In the 3 gar garage you will find a built in electric car charger!

Small pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Please email lease@gpsrenting.com if you have a pet before you apply.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4293559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15111 103rd Ave NE have any available units?
15111 103rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 15111 103rd Ave NE have?
Some of 15111 103rd Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15111 103rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15111 103rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15111 103rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15111 103rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 15111 103rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 15111 103rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 15111 103rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15111 103rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15111 103rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15111 103rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15111 103rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15111 103rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15111 103rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15111 103rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15111 103rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15111 103rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

