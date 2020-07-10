All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 11 2020

13604 Se 18th St

13604 Southeast 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13604 Southeast 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Light-filled multi-level contemporary home on large a private lot. Nestled above the green spaces of the Kelsey Creek trail system. Open and bright contemporary kitchen with granite counters & entertainment-sized island. Striking hardwood floors & city views. Updated master bath with soaking tub. Architectural interests include barrel & vaulted ceilings and curved stairs. A blend of modern and familiar. Hydronic home heating system. Expansive decks. Near Bellevue College. Bellevue Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Se 18th St have any available units?
13604 Se 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13604 Se 18th St have?
Some of 13604 Se 18th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Se 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Se 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Se 18th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13604 Se 18th St is pet friendly.
Does 13604 Se 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Se 18th St offers parking.
Does 13604 Se 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13604 Se 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Se 18th St have a pool?
No, 13604 Se 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 13604 Se 18th St have accessible units?
No, 13604 Se 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Se 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13604 Se 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.

