13604 Se 18th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Light-filled multi-level contemporary home on large a private lot. Nestled above the green spaces of the Kelsey Creek trail system. Open and bright contemporary kitchen with granite counters & entertainment-sized island. Striking hardwood floors & city views. Updated master bath with soaking tub. Architectural interests include barrel & vaulted ceilings and curved stairs. A blend of modern and familiar. Hydronic home heating system. Expansive decks. Near Bellevue College. Bellevue Schools.