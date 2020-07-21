All apartments in Auburn
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

802 24th Street NE

802 24th Street Northeast
Location

802 24th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
2 Bedroom Auburn Rambler close to Downtown! - Application Pending:

This home features beautifully refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen, updated bathrooms, vinyl windows, a new hot water tank and forced air heating. This home is located on a fully fenced corner lot and situated on 0.3 acres with beautiful fruit trees and plenty of room for RV and boat parking. The covered back deck is perfect for relaxing and entertaining in the spacious backyard.

Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.

Forrest@Havenrent.com

#1051

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5036978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 24th Street NE have any available units?
802 24th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 24th Street NE have?
Some of 802 24th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 24th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
802 24th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 24th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 24th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 802 24th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 802 24th Street NE offers parking.
Does 802 24th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 24th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 24th Street NE have a pool?
No, 802 24th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 802 24th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 802 24th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 24th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 24th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
