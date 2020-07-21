802 24th Street NE

Amenities

2 Bedroom Auburn Rambler close to Downtown! - Application Pending:



This home features beautifully refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen, updated bathrooms, vinyl windows, a new hot water tank and forced air heating. This home is located on a fully fenced corner lot and situated on 0.3 acres with beautiful fruit trees and plenty of room for RV and boat parking. The covered back deck is perfect for relaxing and entertaining in the spacious backyard.



Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.



Forrest@Havenrent.com



No Cats Allowed



