All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 738 22nd St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
738 22nd St NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

738 22nd St NE

738 22nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

738 22nd Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Auburn Apartment - Property Id: 294238

Renovated second floor unit, newer cabinets and granite countertops, newer doors, balcony, shared laundry room, etc. Convenient location, bus line and transit center near by. Rent $1195/month, including water, sewer and garbage, deposit $1000, credit score 610+. Good rental references. No pets, no smoking. Call me or test me @206-778-9426 for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294238
Property Id 294238

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 22nd St NE have any available units?
738 22nd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 22nd St NE have?
Some of 738 22nd St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 22nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
738 22nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 22nd St NE pet-friendly?
No, 738 22nd St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 738 22nd St NE offer parking?
No, 738 22nd St NE does not offer parking.
Does 738 22nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 22nd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 22nd St NE have a pool?
No, 738 22nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 738 22nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 738 22nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 738 22nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 22nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconyAuburn Apartments with Pool
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College