738 22nd St NE

Auburn Apartment - Property Id: 294238
Renovated second floor unit, newer cabinets and granite countertops, newer doors, balcony, shared laundry room, etc. Convenient location, bus line and transit center near by. Rent $1195/month, including water, sewer and garbage, deposit $1000, credit score 610+. Good rental references. No pets, no smoking. Call me or test me @206-778-9426 for more information.
No Pets Allowed
