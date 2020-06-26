All apartments in Auburn
/
Auburn, WA
/
7134 Montevista Drive SE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

7134 Montevista Drive SE

7134 Montevista Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7134 Montevista Drive Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7134 Montevista Drive SE Available 06/15/19 Lakeland hills gated community - 4 bedroom home 2.75 bath, Available June 15th - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable Lakeland Hills gated community. The living and dining area have soaring cathedral ceilings, open staircase, and hardwood maple flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen is spacious with gorgeous granite counter tops, gas range, stainless appliances, and island eating area. The kitchen, breakfast nook and family room are open with a gas fireplace.The downstairs finishes with a main floor bedroom & 3/4 bathroom. Let's go upstairs, the landing is large for another office area or ???, there are 3 bedrooms, one of them being the master suite, this is an oversize room with a 5 piece master bath including soaking tub, a deep walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom off the hallway. Great home with 2 car garage with remote. Fenced fully fenced back yard with mature foliage and patio area. If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.

Terms are 1st & Last Months rent plus refundable Deposit $2500.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 Montevista Drive SE have any available units?
7134 Montevista Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 7134 Montevista Drive SE have?
Some of 7134 Montevista Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 Montevista Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
7134 Montevista Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 Montevista Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7134 Montevista Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 7134 Montevista Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 7134 Montevista Drive SE offers parking.
Does 7134 Montevista Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7134 Montevista Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 Montevista Drive SE have a pool?
No, 7134 Montevista Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 7134 Montevista Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 7134 Montevista Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 Montevista Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7134 Montevista Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
