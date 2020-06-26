Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7134 Montevista Drive SE Available 06/15/19 Lakeland hills gated community - 4 bedroom home 2.75 bath, Available June 15th - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable Lakeland Hills gated community. The living and dining area have soaring cathedral ceilings, open staircase, and hardwood maple flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen is spacious with gorgeous granite counter tops, gas range, stainless appliances, and island eating area. The kitchen, breakfast nook and family room are open with a gas fireplace.The downstairs finishes with a main floor bedroom & 3/4 bathroom. Let's go upstairs, the landing is large for another office area or ???, there are 3 bedrooms, one of them being the master suite, this is an oversize room with a 5 piece master bath including soaking tub, a deep walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom off the hallway. Great home with 2 car garage with remote. Fenced fully fenced back yard with mature foliage and patio area. If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st & Last Months rent plus refundable Deposit $2500.00 to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE4929400)