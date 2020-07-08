508 51st St Se # 55

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Auburn . Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find beautiful carpet and tile flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and lots of space to cook and entertain. The backyard includes a back deck and patio area. Make this home yours today!

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.