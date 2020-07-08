All apartments in Auburn
508 51st St Se # 55

508 51st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

508 51st Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Auburn . Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find beautiful carpet and tile flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and lots of space to cook and entertain. The backyard includes a back deck and patio area. Make this home yours today!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 51st St Se # 55 have any available units?
508 51st St Se # 55 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 51st St Se # 55 have?
Some of 508 51st St Se # 55's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 51st St Se # 55 currently offering any rent specials?
508 51st St Se # 55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 51st St Se # 55 pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 51st St Se # 55 is pet friendly.
Does 508 51st St Se # 55 offer parking?
Yes, 508 51st St Se # 55 offers parking.
Does 508 51st St Se # 55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 51st St Se # 55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 51st St Se # 55 have a pool?
No, 508 51st St Se # 55 does not have a pool.
Does 508 51st St Se # 55 have accessible units?
No, 508 51st St Se # 55 does not have accessible units.
Does 508 51st St Se # 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 51st St Se # 55 has units with dishwashers.

