4912 Pike St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Take advantage! Hurry up and sign the lease on or before the 30th of December to get the Limited Offer of 50% OFF Move in Discount for the January rent!



Traditional, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the serene neighborhood of North Auburn.



The classic interior features wall-to-wall carpeted floors, large windows with curtains, and plush furniture. The rustic L-shape kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, fine wood cabinet with plenty of storage. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included - such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have marble floors, shower stall, bathtub, shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized heating and electrical heating are installed.



The exterior features a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities and dining with family and friends. Available parking with an attached 2-car covered garage and 2-car driveway parking. Pets are welcome with a rent of $50/month Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and cleaning. Landlord will handle the HOA fees and will contact maintenance to take care of landscaping.



Nearby Parks: North Green River Park, Tudor Square Park, River Point Park, and Horsehead Bend Natural Area.



Nearby Schools:

Meadow Ridge Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 5/10

Millennium Elementary School - 1.44 miles, 6/10

Auburn Mountainview High School - 1.86 miles, 5/10

Hazelwood Elementary School - 2.01 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

180 - 0.7 mile

914 - 0.8 mile

910 - 1.0 mile

916 - 1.0 mile



(RLNE5284819)