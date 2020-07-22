All apartments in Auburn
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
4912 Pike St NE
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

4912 Pike St NE

4912 Pike Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Pike Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Take advantage! Hurry up and sign the lease on or before the 30th of December to get the Limited Offer of 50% OFF Move in Discount for the January rent!

Traditional, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the serene neighborhood of North Auburn.

The classic interior features wall-to-wall carpeted floors, large windows with curtains, and plush furniture. The rustic L-shape kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, fine wood cabinet with plenty of storage. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included - such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have marble floors, shower stall, bathtub, shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, centralized heating and electrical heating are installed.

The exterior features a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities and dining with family and friends. Available parking with an attached 2-car covered garage and 2-car driveway parking. Pets are welcome with a rent of $50/month Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and cleaning. Landlord will handle the HOA fees and will contact maintenance to take care of landscaping.

Nearby Parks: North Green River Park, Tudor Square Park, River Point Park, and Horsehead Bend Natural Area.

Nearby Schools:
Meadow Ridge Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 5/10
Millennium Elementary School - 1.44 miles, 6/10
Auburn Mountainview High School - 1.86 miles, 5/10
Hazelwood Elementary School - 2.01 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
180 - 0.7 mile
914 - 0.8 mile
910 - 1.0 mile
916 - 1.0 mile

(RLNE5284819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Pike St NE have any available units?
4912 Pike St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Pike St NE have?
Some of 4912 Pike St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Pike St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Pike St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Pike St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Pike St NE is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Pike St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Pike St NE offers parking.
Does 4912 Pike St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 Pike St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Pike St NE have a pool?
No, 4912 Pike St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Pike St NE have accessible units?
No, 4912 Pike St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Pike St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Pike St NE has units with dishwashers.
