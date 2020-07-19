All apartments in Auburn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 G Street Unit A

205 G St SE
Location

205 G St SE, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Old World Charm w Modern Amenities / Commuter's Dream! Available Feb 1st. - Charming old world duplex four blocks from downtown Auburn and six blocks from highway 18. Commuters dream - walking distance to Auburn Station. Unit A has large covered front porch along with fully fenced shared backyard. Two bedrooms on main level with additional room and living space downstairs. (Basement ceiling height is 5'10" - perfect for a bonus area.) Solid hardwood floors throughout home. Tile in bathrooms and kitchen.One full bathroom on main level - downstairs has additional full bathroom with dual sinks. Lots of storage and newly renovated bathrooms and interior. Air conditioning. Covered parking. Dogs conditional upon owner approval. Deposit $1695 due at lease signing. Additional deposit and pet fees apply if owner approved.

Open House: Saturday - February 2nd at 2pm.

Please fill out Guest Card before contacting leasing agent. Julie (360) 539-1226. Call or text.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4668960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 G Street Unit A have any available units?
205 G Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 G Street Unit A have?
Some of 205 G Street Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 G Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
205 G Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 G Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 G Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 205 G Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 205 G Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 205 G Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 G Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 G Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 205 G Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 205 G Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 205 G Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 205 G Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 G Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
