205 G Street Unit A

Old World Charm w Modern Amenities / Commuter's Dream! Available Feb 1st. - Charming old world duplex four blocks from downtown Auburn and six blocks from highway 18. Commuters dream - walking distance to Auburn Station. Unit A has large covered front porch along with fully fenced shared backyard. Two bedrooms on main level with additional room and living space downstairs. (Basement ceiling height is 5'10" - perfect for a bonus area.) Solid hardwood floors throughout home. Tile in bathrooms and kitchen.One full bathroom on main level - downstairs has additional full bathroom with dual sinks. Lots of storage and newly renovated bathrooms and interior. Air conditioning. Covered parking. Dogs conditional upon owner approval. Deposit $1695 due at lease signing. Additional deposit and pet fees apply if owner approved.
Open House: Saturday - February 2nd at 2pm.
Please fill out Guest Card before contacting leasing agent. Julie (360) 539-1226. Call or text.
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
