1418 6th St. NE

Amenities
Auburn Rambler - ****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
1060 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Washer
Dryer
Parking:
1 car garage with covered area
Amenities:
Shed
Deck
Fenced backyard
Central Heat
Heat Stove
Corner Lot
About the neighborhood:
Close to park, Hwy 18 entrance , Close to Green River Community College and Muckleshoot Casino
Pet:
Owner approval required
Breed Restrictions apply
Pet Screening required
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Washington
Middle School: Cascade Middle
High School: Auburn High School
$1675.00 Monthly Rent
$1375.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants
Home available May 6, 2019
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com
(RLNE3767239)