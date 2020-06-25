All apartments in Auburn
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

1418 6th St. NE

1418 6th Street Northeast
Location

1418 6th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Auburn Rambler - ****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
1060 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen

Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Washer
Dryer

Parking:
1 car garage with covered area

Amenities:
Shed
Deck
Fenced backyard
Central Heat
Heat Stove
Corner Lot

About the neighborhood:
Close to park, Hwy 18 entrance , Close to Green River Community College and Muckleshoot Casino

Pet:
Owner approval required
Breed Restrictions apply
Pet Screening required

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Washington
Middle School: Cascade Middle
High School: Auburn High School

$1675.00 Monthly Rent
$1375.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet
$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants
Home available May 6, 2019

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

(RLNE3767239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 6th St. NE have any available units?
1418 6th St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 6th St. NE have?
Some of 1418 6th St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 6th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1418 6th St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 6th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 6th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 1418 6th St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1418 6th St. NE offers parking.
Does 1418 6th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 6th St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 6th St. NE have a pool?
No, 1418 6th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1418 6th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 1418 6th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 6th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 6th St. NE has units with dishwashers.
