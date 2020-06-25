1418 6th St. NE

Amenities

Auburn Rambler - ****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT****



2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

1060 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Kitchen



Appliances included:

Stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Washer

Dryer



Parking:

1 car garage with covered area



Amenities:

Shed

Deck

Fenced backyard

Central Heat

Heat Stove

Corner Lot



About the neighborhood:

Close to park, Hwy 18 entrance , Close to Green River Community College and Muckleshoot Casino



Pet:

Owner approval required

Breed Restrictions apply

Pet Screening required



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Washington

Middle School: Cascade Middle

High School: Auburn High School



$1675.00 Monthly Rent

$1375.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet

$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Home available May 6, 2019



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



(RLNE3767239)