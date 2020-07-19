Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1301 67th St SE #5-B Available 04/10/19 Palisades gated adult community 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 car garage Avail April 10th, 2019 - Welcome home to this desirable great room concept home in The Palisades at Lakeland Hills area, a 55+ gated community. 2300sf, 3 bedrooms+ a Den, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage. Gas heat & fireplace. Great room concept for the living/dining and kitchen areas, vaulted ceilings and slider to patio area. Kitchen boasts granite and great cabinet space and a breakfast eating bar, hardwood floors, pantry. The Large Master bedroom on the main floor w/spacious walk-in closet & bath. A den off the entry area and a half bathroom. Laundry room with sink and cabinets off of the 2 car garage. The second floor offers two more ample sized bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom, one of the bedrooms opens to a large private deck area with views of Mt. Rainier. Lots of storage in home & garage. Lakeland is an active community w/ parks, trails, shopping, Starbuck's & restaurants all just a stroll away. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. Call Dawnette 253-262-7154 to schedule a showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional 500.00 deposit per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing.



