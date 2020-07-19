All apartments in Auburn
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

1301 67th St SE #5-B

1301 67th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1301 67th St SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1301 67th St SE #5-B Available 04/10/19 Palisades gated adult community 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 car garage Avail April 10th, 2019 - Welcome home to this desirable great room concept home in The Palisades at Lakeland Hills area, a 55+ gated community. 2300sf, 3 bedrooms+ a Den, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage. Gas heat & fireplace. Great room concept for the living/dining and kitchen areas, vaulted ceilings and slider to patio area. Kitchen boasts granite and great cabinet space and a breakfast eating bar, hardwood floors, pantry. The Large Master bedroom on the main floor w/spacious walk-in closet & bath. A den off the entry area and a half bathroom. Laundry room with sink and cabinets off of the 2 car garage. The second floor offers two more ample sized bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom, one of the bedrooms opens to a large private deck area with views of Mt. Rainier. Lots of storage in home & garage. Lakeland is an active community w/ parks, trails, shopping, Starbuck's & restaurants all just a stroll away. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. Call Dawnette 253-262-7154 to schedule a showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional 500.00 deposit per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3055098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

