Auburn, WA
11748 SE 321st Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11748 SE 321st Place

11748 Southeast 321st Place · (253) 765-5720 ext. 01
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11748 Southeast 321st Place, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11748 SE 321st Place · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
197- Beautiful home on East Hill in Auburn - **APPLICATION PENDING**

Gorgeous tri-level home featuring fully fenced back yard and large private deck with built in bench seating perfect for entertaining! Hardwoods in entry, kitchen, dining room and breakfast nook. Breakfast nook has built-in bench seating and table. Home has three bedrooms upstairs, a bonus room downstairs, a fireplace, and security system. Backyard storage shed and 2 car garage with cupboards & shelving offer tons of storage. Great value, great location, MUST SEE!!!

Teresa@zaran.com

(RLNE5891595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11748 SE 321st Place have any available units?
11748 SE 321st Place has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 11748 SE 321st Place have?
Some of 11748 SE 321st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11748 SE 321st Place currently offering any rent specials?
11748 SE 321st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11748 SE 321st Place pet-friendly?
No, 11748 SE 321st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 11748 SE 321st Place offer parking?
Yes, 11748 SE 321st Place offers parking.
Does 11748 SE 321st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11748 SE 321st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11748 SE 321st Place have a pool?
No, 11748 SE 321st Place does not have a pool.
Does 11748 SE 321st Place have accessible units?
No, 11748 SE 321st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11748 SE 321st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11748 SE 321st Place has units with dishwashers.
