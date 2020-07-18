11748 SE 321st Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

197- Beautiful home on East Hill in Auburn - **APPLICATION PENDING**



Gorgeous tri-level home featuring fully fenced back yard and large private deck with built in bench seating perfect for entertaining! Hardwoods in entry, kitchen, dining room and breakfast nook. Breakfast nook has built-in bench seating and table. Home has three bedrooms upstairs, a bonus room downstairs, a fireplace, and security system. Backyard storage shed and 2 car garage with cupboards & shelving offer tons of storage. Great value, great location, MUST SEE!!!



Teresa@zaran.com



(RLNE5891595)