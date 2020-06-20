All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:34 PM

600 23rd 1/2 Street

600 23 1/2 Street · (888) 737-9246
Location

600 23 1/2 Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1885 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous, contemporary four-year-old house with plenty of natural light and spacious rooms. Open concept kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters make for easy entertaining and gourmet meal preparation! Cozy family room off kitchen with gas fireplace and lots of windows. Sparkling wood floors, neutral carpet and paint, upgraded window blinds and many upgrades galore. Third floor is finished room that can be used as the fourth bedroom or quiet home office. Only 6 blocks from the oceanfront! Pet friendly with private fenced backyard with patio on a corner lot. Optional security system available at tenant expense. Multi-year lease OK. No smoking. Occupied property - available on August 1, 2020. Apply online at www.bhhstownerentals.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 23rd 1/2 Street have any available units?
600 23rd 1/2 Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 23rd 1/2 Street have?
Some of 600 23rd 1/2 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 23rd 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 23rd 1/2 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 23rd 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 23rd 1/2 Street is pet friendly.
Does 600 23rd 1/2 Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 23rd 1/2 Street does offer parking.
Does 600 23rd 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 23rd 1/2 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 23rd 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 600 23rd 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 23rd 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 600 23rd 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 23rd 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 23rd 1/2 Street has units with dishwashers.
