600 23rd 1/2 Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous, contemporary four-year-old house with plenty of natural light and spacious rooms. Open concept kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters make for easy entertaining and gourmet meal preparation! Cozy family room off kitchen with gas fireplace and lots of windows. Sparkling wood floors, neutral carpet and paint, upgraded window blinds and many upgrades galore. Third floor is finished room that can be used as the fourth bedroom or quiet home office. Only 6 blocks from the oceanfront! Pet friendly with private fenced backyard with patio on a corner lot. Optional security system available at tenant expense. Multi-year lease OK. No smoking. Occupied property - available on August 1, 2020. Apply online at www.bhhstownerentals.com.