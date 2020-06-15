404 Sheepshead Lane

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse near Town Center. Stainless appliances in galley-style kitchen with breakfast area. Neutral carpet and paint throughout, spacious room and cozy family room. Fenced and private backyard with great deck for entertaining in shady back yard. Located in desirable Thalia neighborhood. Enjoy the community pool, playground and clubhouse. Close to Navy bases, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Small pets considered. No smoking. Available July 1, 2020. Call now to schedule your showing!