Virginia Beach, VA
404 Sheepshead Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 10:04 AM

404 Sheepshead Lane

404 Sheepshead Lane · (888) 737-9246
Location

404 Sheepshead Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse near Town Center. Stainless appliances in galley-style kitchen with breakfast area. Neutral carpet and paint throughout, spacious room and cozy family room. Fenced and private backyard with great deck for entertaining in shady back yard. Located in desirable Thalia neighborhood. Enjoy the community pool, playground and clubhouse. Close to Navy bases, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Small pets considered. No smoking. Available July 1, 2020. Call now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Sheepshead Lane have any available units?
404 Sheepshead Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Sheepshead Lane have?
Some of 404 Sheepshead Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Sheepshead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
404 Sheepshead Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Sheepshead Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Sheepshead Lane is pet friendly.
Does 404 Sheepshead Lane offer parking?
Yes, 404 Sheepshead Lane does offer parking.
Does 404 Sheepshead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Sheepshead Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Sheepshead Lane have a pool?
Yes, 404 Sheepshead Lane has a pool.
Does 404 Sheepshead Lane have accessible units?
No, 404 Sheepshead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Sheepshead Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Sheepshead Lane has units with dishwashers.
