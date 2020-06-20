All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

141 N Palm Avenue

141 North Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

141 North Palm Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THE PLACE to live in Hampton Roads! This newly renovated home is on a serene wildlife refuge tucked away on the Chesapeake Bay tidal fed Thalia Creek that leads to Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet. Experience limitless adventure when you launch a kayak, canoe, paddle board, or small boat via the on-property access point. It’s centrally located in Virginia Beach and mere minutes from parks, highways, naval bases, and the oceanfront or simply go down 8-minutes to Town Center for shopping, dining, movies, and entertainment. It’s country living in the city! It offers generous storage, a private fenced in patio and yard, driveway parking, fireplace, and much more!

Available 7/1/! Don’t delay, it won’t be available for long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 N Palm Avenue have any available units?
141 N Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 N Palm Avenue have?
Some of 141 N Palm Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 N Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 N Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 N Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 141 N Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 141 N Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 141 N Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 141 N Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 N Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 N Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 141 N Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 141 N Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 141 N Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 141 N Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 N Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
