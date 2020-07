Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard fire pit game room guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving yoga

Located in Tysons Corner, Avalon Park Crest is a brand new Virginia apartment community situated in desirable Fairfax County. Avalon Park Crest offers spacious Tysons Corner furnished and unfurnished apartments with luxurious features. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling swimming pool, underground parking, and the ease of maintenance-free living. Nearby attractions include a Harris Teeter grocery store, Starbucks, the Tysons Galleria Shopping Mall and the Tysons Corner Center Mall. Add in convenient access to transportation via the Silver Line Metro stations, Dulles Toll Road, I-495 and nearby Dulles Airport.