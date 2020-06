Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 4br/2.5ba split foyer in Tysons Green features hardwood/bamboo on the main level, country kitchen opens out onto private deck and fenced yard. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level and 1 bed/half bath on lower. All baths updated. Walk to Tysons/Metro. Treed subdivision and lot feels secluded and relaxing. Fireplace in family decorative.